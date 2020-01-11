Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended its partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in the conduct of the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) over incompetencies from NIMC or its partners.

JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the development in Abuja on Saturday, said the decision was as result of inadequacies that would significantly affect the success of the 2020 UTME and Direct Entry.

He asked candidates to disregard the use of NIMC for the 2020 registration and strictly comply with other procedures in the registration. He, however, said that JAMB will consider the use of NIMC in 2021 exercise.

He said: “JAMB will no consider NIMC as prerequisite for 2020 registration due to some shortcomings that would greatly affect our operations. We had entered into the agreement with NIMC with the view to eradicate identity theft and other things but that has been defeated.”

NIMC Director General Aliyu Azee, appreciated the partnership so far and promised to improve on its facilities ahead of 2021 exercise.