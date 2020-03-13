Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it’s set to commence the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Over 1.9 million candidates successfully registered for the exercise, which according to the time table released by JAMB, will last till April 4, 2020.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, confirmed to our correspondent in Abuja, on Friday, that the board had put up necessary measures and deployed the required manpower across the country to ensure the success of the examination.

He added: “I am optimistic that candidates must have printed their slips which will give them access to the examination hall. In addition to that, they must have known their CBT centres and examination time.”

He, thus encouraged them not to arrive at the venue of the examination with items that are prohibited, particularly electronic gadgets.

JAMB conducted mock UTME examination for candidates that indicated interest in the course of registration to among other things, get them acquainted with the Computer Based Test (CBT) system and also test the readiness of its systems.