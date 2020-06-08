Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yesterday, confirmed that result notification for candidates that participated in 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is ready.

It said the results, which had earlier been made available through text messages to candidates on request, can now be accessed and printed.

To this end, JAMB asked candidates that participated in the 2020 UTME to visit its website, follow the guidelines thereof to print their result notification slips.

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, reminded candidates that printing of the result notification slip is free and it is different from the original result slip that came with the candidate’s picture.

He confirmed that candidates can print their result notification slips anywhere in the country even from the comfort of their homes once there is internet access.

The board, thus advised candidates to be wary of fraudulent elements that appear as JAMB agents to defraud them, stating that it has not mandated any person or group to do the printing on its behalf, and most dangerously is delegating the responsibility to third parties which could result in wilful manipulation of results.

Last year, some candidates who abused the privilege by attempting to manipulate their scores were caught and are currently saving various jail terms. Candidates are, therefore, advised to note that any attempt to forge the slip would attract stiff sanctions.

JAMB insisted that the decentralisation of printing of result notification slips was done mainly to comply with the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and other relevant agencies on social distancing.

“It is against this background that the board is urging candidates to note that it is incumbent on them to adhere to other precautionary health measures such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands, among others, in order to mitigate the spread of the virus,” it said.

Meanwhile, the board had concluded plans to hold its 2020 policy meeting on June 16, which will be, expectedly, chaired by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, with about 4,000 heads of tertiary institutions comprising degree, diploma, Nigeria Certificate in Education and NID-awarding institutions and other stakeholders in attendance.

It said the 2020 policy meeting is peculiar as it will go down in history as the first that will hold online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the meeting, admission activities of the previous year is reviewed and opportunity is provided for the head of institutions to deliberate on listed guidelines for 2020/2021 admission, determine the cut-off mark for universities, polytechnics, colleges of education admissions and other institutions.