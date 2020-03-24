Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said its preliminary records indicated that Imo, Anambra and Enugu topped the list of states with high record of examination malpractices in the just concluded 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Other states include Abia, Adamawa, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Ondo, Oyo, and Osun.

JAMB in its weekly bulletin said 149 candidates were caught in malpractices which ended last Sunday with Imo, Anambra and Enugu states having 26 and 12 cases respectively.

JAMB listed the malpractices to include examination by proxy, attempt to cheat, forceful entrance, tampering with examination documents, smuggling of mobile phones into the examination halls, among others.

The board, however, confirmed a decline in examination malpractices in the 2020 UTME. Out of the 1,945,983 million candidates that sat for the examination, it said that prima facie cases of examination misconduct have been established against 149 candidates.

JAMB said it would review all the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footages and other installed technical gadgets for possible examination misconduct to fish out candidates who committed crimes or officials who aided or abated crime during the examinations.