Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released results of the 2020 First Series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) written by 12,075 private candidates nationwide.

A total of 3,892 candidates, representing 32.23 per cent, obtained credit and higher in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and General Mathematics.

Announcing the release of the results, the outgoing Head of Nigeria National Office (HNO), Mr Olu Adenipekun, who was flanked by the WAEC management team and Zonal Coordinators, lauded staff for their sacrifices and commitment to the success recorded during the conduct, marking, processing and release of the results.

According to Adenipekun, a total of 12,395 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 12,075 candidates sat the examination. Of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 6,331 were male and 5,744 female, representing 52 per cent and 47.57 per cent, respectively.

He explained that out of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, 11,816 candidates, representing 97.86 per cent have their results fully processed and released, while 259 candidates, representing 2.14 per cent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination.

“Such errors are being corrected by the Council to enable the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released subsequently,” the HNO said.

Adenipekun said an analysis of statistics of candidates’ performance in the examination showed that 9,438 candidates, representing 78.16 per cent obtained credit and above in two subjects; 8,125 candidates, representing 67.29 per cent obtained credit and higher in three subjects; 6,713 candidates, representing 55.59 per cent obtained credit and higher in four subjects.

The HNO noted that 5,251 candidates, representing 43.49 per cent obtained credit and higher in five subjects.

“A total of 3,892 candidates, representing 32.23% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and General Mathematics. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019 – First Series was 26.08%.

“The results of 548 candidates, representing 4.54% of the total candidature for the examination are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice. The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council in due course for consideration. The Committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates,” he stated.

Adenipekun recalled that the WASSCE for private candidates (First Series) started in 2018 with a total of 11,721 candidates, noting since then, the examination has grown from strength to strength. “In its second edition in 2019, a total of 12,202 candidates registered for the examination,” the HNO added.

The outgoing HNO informed reporters that the Council in Nigeria had perfected its Electronic Certificate Management System, an online portal being deployed to enable private candidates to request for their certificates online.

“Today, I am happy to report that, beginning with the WASSCE for private candidates, 2020 First Series, the collection of certificates would be based on requests by candidates online via the Electronic Certificate Management System platform. In order for this to be done seamlessly, we have entered into a partnership with the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST).

“Therefore, using the Expedited Mail Delivery Service of NIPOST, candidates can, upon application and required payments done online, have their certificates delivered to them in any State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria irrespective of where they sat the examination,” he said.

He revealed the coordination of examiners and marking of candidates scripts took place from February 15 to 28 at three marking venues in Abeokuta, Kaduna and Enugu.

“Candidates who sat for the examination are now free to check the details of their performance on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org,” the stated.