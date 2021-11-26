By Sunday Ani

Information and Communications Technology Company, Vatebra Limited in partnership with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has rewarded students and schools that performed excellently in the 2020 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The reward is part of a range of corporate social responsibility projects of the firm aimed at giving back to the public, particularly in the academic sector.

The awards were presented to winners during the formal opening ceremony of the 59th annual meeting of the Nigeria National Committee (NNC) at the Daylan Event Centre, Ibadan.

According to the Head of Educational Bodies at Vatebra Limited, Oluwole Aduloju, the awards were for the best public secondary school in sciences –Chemistry, Biology and Physics in Nigeria; the overall best public secondary school in all subjects in Nigeria; the overall best female candidate in public secondary schools in all subjects in Nigeria and the best overall male candidate in public secondary schools in all subjects in Nigeria.

Community Secondary School, Abajah, Owerri, Imo State emerged the overall best public secondary school in all subjects in Nigeria, with a cash prize of N2.5 million while the award for the best public secondary school in sciences went to Ayebode High School, Ayebode, Ekiti State with a cash prize of N1.5 million.

However, Okorie Divine Favour Nkechinyere of the Federal College of Education Technical Secondary School, Akoka, Lagos State emerged the best overall female candidate in public secondary schools in all subjects. She was presented with the prize money of N500,000, while Adeosun Idris Ayotunde of Air Force Comprehensive School, Iyana Offa, Oyo State won the best overall male candidate in public secondary school in all subjects, also carting away N500,000 prize money.

