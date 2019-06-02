Tony Osauzo, Benin

IN what has become the trend in Edo State, a socio-cultural and political group, 7LG Forum for Obaseki 2020, drawn from the seven local government areas of Edo South, yesterday joined the endorsement train for Governor Godwin Obseki’s second term bid ahead of the 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, spokesman for the group, Ambassador Henry Asemota, explained that they were supporting the governor because of the giant strides of his administration in various key areas towards improving the general well being of the people of the state.

In apparent reference to bickering within the state chapter of the APC, the group said what is currently playing out among some politicians under the guise of crisis, is the handiwork of disgruntled elements that lost grip with power several years ago and had thought that it would be business as usual with the present government under Obaseki as was the case with previous governments.

It observed that some political elements capitalized on the governor’s inability to blow his trumpet as a noiseless achiever which earned him the nick name ‘wake and see governor” to discredit his achievements, even as it said the APC under Obaseki, has etched his name on the sand of time by boosting the internally generated revenue (IGR) the of 18 local government areas which had ensured prompt payment of salaries of workers across the state.