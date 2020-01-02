Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A cleric, Reverend Olayiwola Mercy, has warned politicians in the country to work for the progress of Nigeria in the new year, declaring that “2020 portends danger for any politician who works against the progress and unity of the country”.

Olayiwola, who is the General Overseer of the Divine Universal Church of Christ International, Oke-Ata Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, stressed that political and religious leaders in the country should diligently seek the face of God to escape from the imminent crisis that may face the country.

He gave the warning on Thursday while speaking with reporters on his predictions for the new year.

According to him, 2020 will witness more agitation for the country to break up because the leaders had failed to follow the path of justice.

He added that the year will be one of critical decisions, noting that Nigeria may undergo serious political upheavals as various groups and ethnic nationalities will continue with the agitation for the breakup of the country due to injustice and nepotism.

The cleric, however, said no amount of agitation will make Nigeria break up, saying that the country will remain indivisible according to God’s will.

“Many people are afraid that the country may break up because of insecurity and agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). God said that no matter how vociferous the agitations become, Nigeria will not break up. Whatever the situation, the country will remain one indivisible nation.

“We need serious prayers, as the Bible said that the fervent prayer of the righteous availeth much; it is a year where round the clock prayers are needed against national restlessness.

“2020 would be very confusing to some leaders as many of them would be sifted away,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the General Overseer reiterated his earlier prediction on the political ambition of former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu to vie for the presidential seat in 2023, and declared that “Tinubu’s presidential ambition is doomed to fail and it will fail.”

He said: “God has made Tinubu a kingmaker and not a king,” adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader “should throw his weight behind a candidate from the South-West and just remain behind the scene.”

“God said this is best for him and any attempt to disregard this message and warning and force his way into the presidential contest, he might be faced with the unpalatable situation,” Olayiwola pointed out.