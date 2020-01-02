Workers and businesses in Osogbo, on Thursday were yet to commence full operations in Osogbo, Osun, as the New Year commences, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Investigation by NAN revealed that commercial banks in Osogbo, had few customers with very few customers going into the banks for transactions.

Some private businesses, stores and shops were equally not open for business in the city, with lots of people spotted at the various motor parks in Osogbo, returning from journey to resume work.

At the state Secretariat in Abere, Osogbo, most workers were yet to resume work as majority of the offices, where under lock with only security officials stationed at the security outposts at the secretariat.

Olorunda Local Government Secretariat in Osogbo, was also devoid of workers as most offices at the secretariat were also not opened for business, while the few workers sighted were seen discussing in groups.

A visit to the state House of Assembly Complex, also in Osogbo, revealed that a lot of workers at the assembly were yet to resume work, mostly owing to the fact that the state lawmakers are also on recess.

NAN also discovered that most Federal Government establishments in the city were equally devoid of business activities as it was difficult to find most of the workers in their offices.

A federal worker who spoke to NAN correspondent on the condition of anonymity said most of the Federal workers had traveled out of the state for the Christmas and New Year holidays, stressing that most of them would probably resume on Monday.

“You know most Federal workers don’t usually have their families here, and they often travel to be with them during public holidays.

“Except for few people like me, who have their families or have moved their families to Osun here, it will not be easy for someone, who had traveled to a place like Abuja or a state in East or North to resume work the next day after the New Year break.

“So most people who have traveled out of the state to celebrate the new year with their family members or loved ones would mostly want to take their time, as tomorrow is Friday, and probably would start returning over the weekend,” he said. (NAN)