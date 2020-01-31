In a bid to ensure that the less privileges are given some element of succor, the Cross River State Government has assured the people that they will not neglect them in their difficult predicament.

This call was made on Thursday during an event that was tagged ‘World neglected tropical diseases day’, with the theme ‘Beat NTDs. For Good. For All.’, that was organized by the Cross River Ministry of Health.

Across health and development, world awareness days offer an annual opportunity to mobilize greater attention, action, and investment on priority issues, particularly in the countries and communities most directly affected. NTDs were one of the few health and development issues that didn’t have a dedicated advocacy milestone—until now.

Cross River State was not an exemption as the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Betta Edu revealed that the administration of Gov Ayade won’t relent in his ambition to provide a sustainable and standard health care services in the state.

She also called on the people to be cautious of their environment and maintain a proper hygiene system to prevent Lassa Fever in the state.

“We want to appreciate at this point the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency Senator Professor Ben Ayade for his great leadership, political strong will to see that he contributes towards the building of sustainable strong health system in the State.

“We also thank the HOLGA, our royal fathers for their support and for the wonderful work they have been doing to mobilise the community to benefit from health services in the state.

“I will this opportunity to educate us about Lassa Fever and the fact that there is Lassa Fever is neigbouring states. We did not have cases of Lassa Fever in Cross River State, however, we want to ask communities to maintain personal hygiene and environmental hygiene.It is important to wash your hands always, avoid drying of our food on the roadside, avoid rate, cover your food properly so that infected rat does not gain access. We mustn’t have the faeces, urine, saliva, blood of the infected rat on our food items.We should always prevent bush burning so that it won’t send the rat to our vicinity.

“The World Health Organization has asked that State governemt pay attention to World NTD because it usually occur among the most marginilise people whether rural or urban settings are affected by this disease. Most times, it leads to malnutrition, anemia, blindness, Chronic disabilities, and sometimes, it can lead to stigmatization.”

” The local government coordinator on NTD, Mrs Helen Ikpeme, stated that about 346 communities have benefited from the state government Succor”

Meanwhile, Head of Local Government Area Odukpani LGA, Mrs. A Opara commended the efforts of Governor Ben Ayade in ensuring that such diseases are well tackled in the state.

“It is saddening to mention that theses disease have left many of our people with permanent disabilities due to previous ignorance. Your presence in our community this day is a step in the right direction as it will create more awareness about the disease as well as provide wider coverage of the preventive measures put in place by the Government in combating these health challenges and promote the living of our people.

“I acknowledge the support of Evidence Action, Envision, RTI, USAID and all other Agencies that have joined hands with the State Government to ensure that every village or community is reached with preventive measures and interventions to help curb these diseases.”