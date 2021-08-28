Napoli’s Victor Osimhen will come up against Leicester City’s duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho and Spartak Moscow’s Victor Moses after their teams were paired together in the Europa League group stages.

The Napolitans were pitted against Leicester City, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group C. It means Osimhen will face his international compatriots Ndidi and Iheanaco and also a clash against former Super Eagles star Moses.

The competition won’t be short of Nigerian stars this season. In Group A, Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun will hope to help Rangers overcome the challenge of Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby.

Henry Onyekuru, who scored his first goal for Olympiacos on Thursday, will aim to help his team progress when the Greek champions take on Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce and Royal Antwerp.

Paul Onuachu’s Genk have been paired against Dinamo Zagreb, West Ham and Rapid Vienna.