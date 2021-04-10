The 2021 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will flag off on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the traditional starting point, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos under strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Organisers have assured all the ingredients that have made the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon a sought after race by elite runners across the world, runners representatives, thousands of fun runners are in place.

In just its sixth edition, the Lagos race has won prestigious labels like World Athletics bronze, silver and Elite Race labels will be presented.

Also, all the World Athletics and AIMS requirement for label races like gold and silver labelled runners from the pool of 300 runners recognized by World Athletics will be present ditto timing by Mylaps, use of transponders chips, mats at the start, 10km, 21km, 35km and the finish point, spy cameras along the route and other technical requirements for an elite label race will be present.

However, the over 100,000 runners that normally stand tall at the start point of the 10km and the full marathon which makes the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon one of the top five races in the world in terms of attendance will be absent because of Covid-19.