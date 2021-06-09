The prestigious Access Bank UNICEF Charity Shield international polo tournament came to a befitting climax over the weekend, with the presentation of the N10 million donations by the sole sponsors, Access Bank Plc., to UNICEF.

The donation was presented at the Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club in Kaduna by the Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc., Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe in support of UNICEF campaign against HIV/AIDS pandemic among Nigerian children.

Wigwe who led other top officials of Access Bank to the grand finale, expressed delight that Access Bank UNICEF Charity Shield is archiving its main objective of reaching out to the less privileged children in the society.

Wigwe disclosed that the bank is maintaining its yearly donation ofN10m in supporting UNICEF towards its projects for orphans and vulnerable children. In addition to that, the Bank is continually seeking avenues through which more resources can be pooled towards supporting the children

“We have been working in Kaduna, in collaboration with Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Resort and UNICEF to elevate quality of lives. We need to do a lot more in support of these orphans and vulnerable children to enable them to look forward to a better tomorrow,” the Access bank boss added.

UNICEF Education Officer who received the donation alongside UNICEF’s Planning and Managing Specialist Shola Olanipekun, thank Access Bank Plc for the assistance, pointing out that through the donation, UNICEF would be able to provide care and support service to orphans and vulnerable children in focus areas in Nigeria.

The donation was one of the major highlights of the closing ceremony followed on the heels of the fiercely fought final game of the prestigious polo fiesta where Fifth Chukker team defeated Jos Malcomines 18- 12 in the final game, to win the event’s biggest prize the Charity Shield.

Other winners of the weeklong polo extravaganza include Fifth Chukker (2), Lagos Aplus and Intershelter teams. The proud champions carted home the Access Bank Cup, UNICEF Cup and the Usman Dantata Cup respectively.

The Charity Shield began in 2003 as a platform to support local charity organizations in Kaduna. Since 2006 this humanitarian effort has been geared exclusively towards UNICEF intervention projects for orphans and vulnerable children in Kaduna State.