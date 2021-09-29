The organisers of the 2021 Adron Games scheduled to hold in November at the Gateway Stadium, Sagamu have received commendation from the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank, Olaniran Olayinka for creating the opportunity for the workforce of the property development company to bond in harmony.

Speaking during his courtesy visit to Adron Homes Limited in Lagos recently, Olayinka remarked that it was interesting to note that the novel idea of the Adron Games has reached its fifth edition this year.

He further commended the use of former Nigerian international sportsmen and women as ambassadors of the Games, stressing that it was another opportunity of empowering these former stars that served the country to their abilities before retiring to private lives.

The GMD of Adron Homes, Aare Adetola Emmanuel-King was full of appreciation for the visit of the Keystone CEO and pleaded for the opportunity of partnership on the Games.

Ex -Super Eagles midfielder and CEO of Match International, consultants to the Games, Waidi Akanni, said this year’s event would be more competitive, glamorous and exciting, in line with theme of sports fiesta, ‘Be Fit For The Top.’

Akanni said: “This is the 5th edition of the Adron Games. I want to tell you it promises to be fun and exciting.”

