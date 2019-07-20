Former Tanzania manager, Emmanuel Amuneke has disclosed that the Super Eagles must not underestimate any of the teams in group L if the must qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Amuneke guided the Taifa Stars to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the team finished pointless in a group that consists of Senegal, Algeria, and Kenya.

He was in the team that won the 1994 Nations Cup in Tunisia, scoring the double in the 2-1 final win against Zambia.

However, he posited that the performances of some low ranked teams at AFCON were an indication that no team should be taken for granted.

“It would be an aberration if the Super Eagles decided to take Sierra Leone, Lesotho and the Benin Republic for granted considering the fact that Africa football has taken a new height.

“The performance of Benin, Madagascar, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau will serve as a testimony to what the Super Eagles should expect when the qualifiers start.

“Like I have always say, preparation is key and we must select players with the right mentality to execute the matches without excuses. There is no doubt that the team did very well in Egypt to have atleast claim the Bronze medal. It will be nice to maintain the same spirit.