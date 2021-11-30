Gernot Rohr has formally requested to the NFF to be paid his bonus for qualifying for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon as well as to remind his employers he has yet to be paid for the last four months.

According to SCORENigeria, Rohr is asking for a bonus of $60,000 as stated in his contract, which runs out December 2022.

The contract also allows for him to be paid another bonus when he qualifies the Super Eagles to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It is the worst kept secret in Nigeria football that at a time, Rohr was not paid for eight months until the sponsors cleared about half of these outstanding salaries.

His current contract stipulates he should be paid in the local currency and reports have suggested he has often encountered difficulties converting his entitlements to Euros and shipping them to Europe, where he resides.

He is on a monthly salary of $45,000 (about N25 million).

