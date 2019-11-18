Against the run of play, the hosts shot into the lead after 13 minutes, but Iwobi levelled scores in the 28th minute. The Everton new buy connected a pass from Osimhen to slot home the ball to keep scores at one-all.

Nigeria increased the tally in the 38th minute by Chukwueze as Osimhen grabbed his second assist of the afternoon. In the 75th minute, Nigeria broke through Ola Aina, who found Osimhen from the right flank for the striker to score his first goal from open play to make it 3-1. With five minutes left on the clock, Ramon Azeez found Osimhen, who beats the on rushing goalkeeper to score his second goal and Nigeria’s fourth goal. Chidozie Awaziem however scored an own goal on the dot of 90 min- utes as the tie ended 4-2 in Maseru. Nigeria leads Group L of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with six points from two matches ahead of Benin who are on three points, while Lesotho and Sierra Leone have one point respectively. The former African champions will host Sierra Leone in their next game on August 31, 2020.