In preparations for the match against Lone Stars of Sierra Leone and Nigeria’s Super Eagles, government of Lesotho has approved Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) proposal to resume the national team’s preparations for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers 2021, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

According to the reports from the office of Secretary General of LeFA, all invited players and officials are expected in camp today and will face COVID-19 test, while training sessions will follow on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

On Friday February 12, head coach Thabo Senong unveiled provisional squad to play these two final games.

The Crocodiles have two points in the last four matches, which put their hope of qualification in a serious jeopardy.

Lesotho will host Sierra Leone on March 22 and play last match of group L against Nigeria away on March 30, 2021.