William Troost-Ekong has saluted the Super Eagles’ never-say-never attitude in their come back win against Lesotho in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers in Maseru.

Ekong paired Semi Ajayi in central defence as the Eagles rallied from a goal down to beat their hosts 4-2.

The 26-year-old praised the team’s performance on social media and attributed it to the tenacious and dogged ‘Naija spirit’.

“+3 well done boys! That’s the Naija spirit!,” he tweeted.

The win consolidates the Eagles’ position atop Group L, with six points after two games and ahead of the game against Sierra Leone in August 2020.