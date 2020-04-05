Emma Njoku

World football governing body, FIFA, has postponed the Super Eagles 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Squirrels of Republic of Benin, originally scheduled to be played in June.

The decision was part the recommendations of FIFA-Confederations working group, after a meeting which was organised via conference call, on Friday.

The FIFA-Confederations working group recommended that all international matches slated for June be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced most football leagues and other sporting activities around the world to be suspended.

“The Fifa-Confederations working group has unanimously approved a series of recommendations following its first meeting, which was organised via conference call today,” FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

Following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics by a year, the FIFA working group also proposed keeping the age eligibility rule of players born on or after January 1, 1997, and three additional players.

It was also decided to hold discussions with confederations to draw up a revised schedule for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which have been shelved.

“The FIFA-Confederations working group will continue to hold discussions on a regular basis as the situation evolves,” added the statement.