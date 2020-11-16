(PANA/NAN)
The following are the results of all Day 4, 2021, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches played on Sunday and all Day 4 matches to be played on Monday.
The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022 because of COVID-19.
Group A
Chad 1-1 Guinea
Group E
Burundi 3-1 Mauritania
Group G
Comoros 2-1 Kenya
Group I
Guinea Bissau 0-1 Senegal
Group J
Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Libya
And here are fixtures for all Day 4 matches on Monday
Group B
Malawi v Burkina Faso
South Sudan v Uganda
Group C
Sao Tome & Principe v South Africa
Group D
Gambia v Gabon
Group F
Mozambique v Cameroon
Group H
Zimbabwe v Algeria
Botswana v Zambia
Group I
Eswatini v Congo.
