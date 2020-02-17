The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba will host next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said the federation at the weekend finally settled for Asaba for the match slated for March 27.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium has become a fortress for the Super Eagles after the goalless draw against Uganda in November 2018.

With the NFF, having picked March 27 for the first match, the Sierra Leone Football Association is now most likely to opt for Tuesday March 31 (the final day in the FIFA window) for the return leg scheduled for the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

Victory in next month’s Match-day 3 fixture against the Leone Stars will take the Super Eagles closer to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals, as they currently perch at the top of their pool with the maximum six points from their first two matches and a goals difference of plus three. A 2-1 win over Benin Republic in Uyo on 13th November was followed by a 4-2 whiplash of Lesotho in Maseru four days later.

The Super Eagles have further dates against the Squirrels of Benin Republic in Cotonou (in June) and the Crocodiles of Lesotho in Nigeria (in September).