Christopher Ambe of Minna on Tuesday began the second leg of the 2021 African Golf Tour “Road to Nigeria Masters” with an early lead at the end of round 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ambe flashed a superb putting game to birdie three of his first 12 holes at the Arsenal golf course in Owerri.

He then barely survived the howling wind which stymied his opening round bids on the final six holes.

In spite of the tough playing conditions, Ambe managed a one-stroke lead over Tour rookie U. Anoruo and Ibrahim Ocheje, after closing shop for the day at one-over par.

Port Harcourt-based Ocheje was another notable competitor who, in spite of starting poorly, played strong enough to stay up on the leader’s board after the round.

Tied in second place after the first round, Ocheje carded three bogeys on the front nine for a 38.

At the turn, he fumbled with series of bogeys intermittently, as against five birdies he made, with no pars on the back.

He still grabbed the second spot alongside home-based player Anoruo at two-over-par 74 heading into the second round.

Sitting five strokes behind the leader in third place was Mathew Pam, after opening with a 76.

The 2021 African Golf Tour, “Road to Nigeria Masters” second leg, a pro-am event that got underway at the Arsenal Golf Course in Owerri on Tuesday, is expected to end on Friday.