Magnus Eze, Enugu and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A pan-Anambra group, has flayed the Anambra State Elders’ Council for dabbling into partisan politics advising the elders to focus on how to offer the state qualitative and result-oriented leadership rather than serve as praise-singers to Governor Willie Obiano and appendages in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

President of Anambra Ekunie, Dr. Ifeanyi Anachus, in a statement in Enugu, yesterday, said that the recent meeting of the Elders’ Council with Governor Obiano in Awka, left much to be desired.

Anachusi said a communiqué issued after the meeting and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwudebelu, left much to the imagination, wondering how much members of the council were induced with to make pronouncements that would further imprison the state.

The group said members of the elders’ council were not in a position to determine which zone produced the next governor of Anambra state and threatened to “mobilise against the so-called elders” if they insist on imposing any particular aspirant to succeed Obiano, rather than allow the people of the state, especially the youths, to work out a better future for the state.

“We have read the communiqué from the meeting and it is very clear to us that the meeting was called to endorse a particular aspirant from Anambra South as successor to Obiano who is a resounding failure.