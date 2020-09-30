Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, yesterday, vowed to dislodge the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) from Government House, Awka by winning the 2021 gubernatorial election.

Chairman of the APC in the state, Basil Ejidike, who stated this in Awka during a meeting with the party’s Elders Forum enjoined members to work in unity to achieve the target.

Ejidike said with the prospect of getting the next president of Nigeria from South East in 2023, it would be in the best interest of party members and citizens of the state to have a governor under the party banner.

He assured of rancour free primary during the process leading to the selection of the party flag bearer for the Anambra guber election and charged party members to work hard to ensure the best candidate emerged.

He also clarified that the party has not taken any stand on the issue of zoning in the Anambra guber.

Director of Communications, APC Elders Forum and former majority leader, Anambra State House of Assembly, Humphrey Nsofor said voting APC in the next Anambra guber election was the right way to go to complement the enormous goodwill which President Buhari had shown the Igbo.

Chairman of APC Elders Forum, Innocent Obi said the forum was an advisory body and charged the party executive to remain focused towards ensuring victory for its candidate. He also demanded that a reward system that is all encompassing is enthroned in the party so that those who have worked for the party would enjoy support.