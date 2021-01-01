A former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, on Friday called on Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better year 2021 despite the challenges witnessed in 2020.

This is even as he congratulated Nigerians for the resilience demonstrated in the face of a myriad of challenges which characterised the nation and the world in 2020.

In his New Year message, the former minister said that citizens must be proud of themselves as survivors of the hazards of 2020 and look forward to better days ahead.

“As we celebrate a new year, I congratulate my fellow Nigerians across the nation on this significant feat. 2020 has been a year that has tested the best of us, yet here we are as a nation of great individuals.

“We must all work towards strengthening our bonds of friendship and togetherness, with a view to building strong relationships and bridges of friendship across the various divides,’’ he said.

He said God has a purpose for Nigerians and the country for bringing them together.

“We must, therefore, work together to realise God’s purpose for us. Happy New Year to you and your families,” the former minister said. (NAN)