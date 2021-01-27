Chairman of Senate Committee on Aviation, Smart Adeyemi, has commended President Muhammadu for the budgetary provision made for the Kabba-Egbe-Ilorin and Kabba-Iyamoye-Omuo roads in the 2021 Appropriation Act.

In a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, Adeyemi, representing Kogi West, listed the budgetary provisions for two major roads in Kogi West to include Kabba- Egbe-Ilorin road (N2 billion) and Kabba-Iyamoye-Omuo road (N1.1 billion).

Last year, Adeyemi had promised constituents of Kogi that their roads would receive appropriate federal attention.

“I thank Mr. President for acting expediently in alleviating the pains of the people of Kogi West as a result of poor infrastructure. This decisive initiative has changed the hitherto unpleasant narrative and I am particularly happy that you, Mr. President, made this possible,” he said.

Adeyemi also thanked Governor Yahaya Bello “for persistently and tenaciously working without ceasing to ensure this great milestone is achieved.”

He further implored the people of Kogi West to continue to give their unwavering support to the All Progressives Congress both at the state and federal levels.