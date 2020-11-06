Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has pledged his administration support to sustain the provision of the basic needs and dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The Governor said that, the APC- led administration in the state has a social contract with the electorates, which are still well on course .

Bagudu disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi, at the 2021 Town Hall meeting on the 2020 Budget Performance, as well as how to ensure a robust 2021 budget implementation .

He lamented that the implementation of the budget of the outgoing year was truncated by some unforeseen events, most especially COVID-19 and the devastating flood.

Bagudu said that, the state was implementing the 2020 budget, when for instance in mid March it successfully hosted the Yauri Regatta and the Argungu Fishing Festival, after a decade.

The Governor however noted that, the Coronavirus pandemic made matters to turn for the worst and negatively took a toll on the world economy, including that of Nigeria and Kebbi state.

According to him, the budget was revised down , while expenditures were scaled down, just as governments took various measures in response to the pandemic.

The Governor happily averred that, Nigeria and Kebbi still fared better sequel to the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as efforts made by his administration.

Bagudu further lamented that, the obnoxious situation was aggravated by the recent devastating flood, the worst since 2010.

” It left in its wake, serious devastation of farmlands, houses, infrastructure, displacement of communities and a lot of effects on the economy.

” However, with the combined efforts of the three tiers of government and the communities, we are getting back on our feet and the state will bounce back,” Bagudu, added.

The Governor also hinted how the myriad of security challenges were affecting the economy, although he expressed optimism that, the ongoing efforts by the three tiers of government and the security agencies, the ugly situation was on the verge of being surmounted .

Bagudu also vowed not leave any stone unturned to ensure that, the implementation of the 2021 budget was robust and successful, in spite of all the duanting challenges.