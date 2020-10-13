Uche Usim, Abuja

The Presidency is asking for about N355.7 million in the 2021 budget for the completion of the dental wing extension of the State House Medical Centre (SHMC) and outstanding liabilities on reclamation and earth filling. The appropriation also covers the procurement of medical equipment.

It is also seeking N236,115,792 for the routine maintenance of State House Lagos (Dodan barracks) facilities, including the residence and guest house of the Vice President in Ikoyi.

The Lagos office also has a budget of N5,426,051 for materials and general supplies.

Printing of non-security documents will gulp N1,141,284; drugs and medical supplies- N1,380,576; foodstuff and catering materials-N2,258,229; maintenance and general services-N35,598,791; cleaning and fumigation services-N2,704,520; maintenance of office building and residential quarters-N31,016,074; rehabilitation of fixed assets-N236,115,792, among others.

Budget of some agencies under the presidency are the Nigeria Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has a budgetary allocation of N1,895,412,000 in 2021, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), N1,833,592,958; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), N29,861,694,945; the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), N4,179,737,769; Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), N1,435,887,916; Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, N1,518,059,068; Nigeria Atomic Energy and its Centres, N2,963,314,123.