Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday, presented a 2021 budget proposal of N237.52 billion to the state House of Assembly.

The governor noted that the budget proposal had taken into account the economic uncertainty unleashed by COVID-19 on the global economy, assuring that the draft budget was underlined by fiscal realism. He said that in the budget, the sum of N157.56 billion was set aside for capital projects, while N79.96 billion was for recurrent expenditure.

He also said the sum of N124 billion, which represents almost 79 per cent of the capital budget of N157.56billion, was allocated to economic and social sectors.

The huge allocation, the governor said, was to preserve investment levels in education and health sectors, while continuing with the government urban renewal programmes.

Speaker Yusuf Zailani, assured of speedy passage of the budget to enable the government continue with its human and capital development projects for the benefit of citizens.

Zailani also commended the government for its laudable projects geared towards improving the living standard of citizens.

Deputy Speaker, Isaac Zankai, said the House would look at the budget and give it accelerated passage.

Member representing Sanga constituency, Mrs. Comfort Amwe, said the presentation of the new budget was timely and noted that some of the points raised in the budget were critical.

She commended the government for allocating the sum of N200 million to support women and entrepreneurship while urging the House to holistically look at the budget and give it speedy passage.