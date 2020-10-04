Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State government is proposing to spend N237bn in 2021 out of which N157.56 bn will be for capital projects and the balance of N79.96 would be spent on recurrent expenditure.

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, disclosed this through the Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Mr Thomas Gyang, at a town hall meeting yesterday.

Gyang said that the draft budget was presented to the people so as “to obtain views, comments and input from the public” before the budget estimates would be transmitted to the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The commissioner noted that yesterday’s presentation was the sixth annual budget since 2015 to be discussed at a town hall meeting, noting that every year since 2015, the government had passed and signed all budgets in the preceding year, thereby aligning the fiscal and calendar years.

Gyang disclosed that Kaduna State’s 2021 budget draft took into account the economic impact of COVID-19 and the continuing uncertainty that came with the pandemic.