Ekiti Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has assured of his administration’s commitment to all-round development of the state with particular focus on the health sector as he commenced activities marking his second anniversary, yesterday.

The governor said the 2021 budget would focus more on health care delivery assuring that the government would establish at least one health facility in each of the 177 political wards of the state.

Fayemi stated this, yesterday, during a town hall meeting with indigenes of the state in the three senatorial districts aimed at ensuring community participation in budget preparation.

The event coincided with the commencement of the second year anniversary of the governor and had all the communities present at the meetings which held in Ikole, Ikere and Ado-Ekiti..

The governor noted that his administration was irrevocably committed to participatory and all-inclusive government and budgeting adding that the purpose of the meeting was to interact with representative of various towns and communities to articulate the needs of communities for inclusion in the 2021 annual budget.

“This town hall meeting, which is in consonance with our agenda of good governance, is in fulfilment of the requirement of our government and requirement of our budget preparation. It also conforms to the objectives of open government partnership which I recently inaugurated. It is heartwarming to note that Ekiti State is the first state in the South West to subscribe to the open government partnership.

“This budget is going to be more health compliant than any other thing. You will witness in 2021, a comprehensive completion of rehabilitation of all our general hospitals in the state.”