Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Federal Government agencies in the Presidency at the weekend held consultations for the 2021 budget.

The latest budget circular issued by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning put the expenditure ceiling of the 2021 pre-bilateral proposal for the Presidency at N10 billion compared with N15.3 billion of the revised 2020 budget passed by the National Assembly.

Deputy Director of Information in the State House, Attah Esa, in a statement said the Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Tijjani Umar, led the 2021 budget bilateral meeting between government agencies under the Presidency and officials of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. The virtual meeting took place on Saturday, September 12, at the conference room of the State House administrative block.

Umar was quoted: “The preparation of the 2021 budget estimates takes into consideration the policies and strategies in the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP).