Uche Usim, Abuja

The presidency plans to spend N327.489 million on domestic matters according to the details of the 2021 appropriation document.

The breakdown shows that wildlife conservation will gulp N51.465 million; fuel and lubricants N132.199 million (motor vehicle fuel cost, N67.950 million; Plant/generator fuel cost N 45.678 million); and sporting activities, N30.187 million.

Again, the presidency, in this instance the President, Vice, Chief of Staff and Chief Security Officer plans to spend ₦582,592,638 on foodstuff, catering materials, refreshments and meals.

More so, the State House was allocated ₦12.306 billion total budget in 2021, with N7.728 billion budgeted for capital expenditure out of which N5.244 billion would be utilized for the rehabilitation and repair of office buildings, and N436. 264 million would be used for the purchase of motor vehicles.

In terms of domestic and international travels, President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are to spend ₦3.2 billion for that.

President Buhari is asking for ₦2.426 billion on local and international travels in 2021.

The breakdown shows that ₦1.651 billion was budgeted for his foreign trips, while ₦775.602 million voted for local travels.

There is also a ₦4.135 billion appropriation for State House operations.

For the Vice President’s office, ₦1.079 billion has been earmarked for State House operations out of which ₦801.035 million was set aside for local and international trips.

The Vice President’s office is to spend ₦517.060 million on international travels and another ₦283.974 million on local runs.

In 2021, N350 billion has been budgeted for recurrent expenditure under Special intervention programmes.

Furthermore, the government projects to contribute N30 billion to international organizations.

N2.3 billion has been budgeted for the payment of entitlements of former Presidents/Heads of States and Vice Presidents/Chiefs of General staff.

Benefits of retired Heads of Service, Permanent Secretaries and Professors would gulp N4.502 billion.