Uche Usim, Abuja

The 2021 appropriation bill, currently with the National Assembly, contains a proposal of N4,854,381,299 billion by the Presidency for the annual routine maintenance of electrical and mechanical installations at the State House headquarters.

It has also budgeted N135,668,651 million for refreshments and meals.

Foodstuff and catering material supplies have an appropriation of N245,143,963 and both total-N380,812,614.

A total of N12,306,069,830 was allocated to the State House in the 2021 budget. A breakdown shows that personnel cost stands at

N1,717,820,900, overhead – N2,860,063,433 and capital – N7,728,185,497.

The President takes a chunk of it with a budget of N4,135,458,412 (comprising overhead and capital) while the Vice President’s office is N1,079,663,865.

Office of the Chief of Staff to the President gets N76,554,173; Office of the Chief Security Officer to the President, N392,171,682; State House medical centre, N687,425,876; State House Lagos liaison office, N331,396,194, among others.

N51,465,982 million was appropriated for the preservation of the environment.

General utilities will gulp N476,869,499, while electricity charges N274,798,446. Telephone charges have a budget of N23,861,251 and N67,106,117 to be spent on internet access charges. Water rates will gulp N65,684,950 and sewerage charges stand at N45,418,735.

N66,669,965 has been budgeted for residential rent, while N478,313,996 is for honorarium and sitting allowance.

Welfare packages have a budget of N240,730,180 and sporting activities, N30,187,032.

There is an additional N60,943,751 for the purchase or sporting and gaming equipment.

The statehouse headquarters has a capital budget of N7,728,185,497.

SERVICOM is to spend N12,896,260 in 2021 and N7,341,583 was earmarked for anti-corruption.

Office stationery and computer consumables have a budget of N79,075,135; books-N8,580,741; newspapers- N26,432,346; magazines and periodicals-N3,511,909. Printing of non-security items will gulp N46,856,410 and printing of security items- N22,353,517.

Drugs and medical supplies will gulp N36,787,354 and uniforms and other clothing have a budget of N11,793,200.