Uche Usim, Abuja

The Presidency plans to spend N910 million on domestic matters, according to details of the 2021 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly.

Of the total amount, the budget proposals show that ₦582,592,638 would be spent on foodstuff, catering materials, refreshments and meals for the Offices of the President, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff and Chief Security Officer.

Similarly, the sum of N327.489 is to be spent on wildlife conservation (N51.465 million) on fuel and lubricants (N132.199 million, made up of N67.950 for motor vehicle fuel cost; N45.678 million for generator fuel and N30.187 million for sporting activities.

The State House was allocated a total of ₦12.306 billion in the 2021 budget with N7.728 billion budgeted for capital expenditure out of which N5.244 billion would be utilised for the rehabilitation and repair of office buildings, and N436. 264 million would be spent on the purchase of motor vehicles.

In terms of domestic and international travels, the offices of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are to spend ₦3.2 billion. President Buhari is asking for ₦2.426 billion on local and international travels in 2021.

The breakdown shows that ₦1.651 billion was budgeted for his foreign trips, while ₦775.602 million was voted for local travels.

There is also a ₦4.135 billion appropriation for State House operations. For the Vice President’s office, ₦1.079 billion has been earmarked for State House operations out of which ₦801.035 million was set aside for local and international trips.

The vice president’s office is to spend ₦517.060 million on international travels and another ₦283.974 million on local trips. In 2021, N350 billion has been budgeted for recurrent expenditure under the special intervention programmes.

Furthermore, the government projects to contribute N30 billion to international organisations.

N2.3 billion has been budgeted for the payment of entitlements of former Presidents/Heads of States and Vice Presidents/Chiefs of General staff.

Benefits of retired Heads of Service, Permanent Secretaries and professors would gulp N4.502 billion.