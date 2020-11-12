Charles Nwaoguji

The Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said the 2021 Budget of the ministry was aimed at addressing the various demands of Nigerian Youths such as employment and wealth creation.

Onu disclosed this when he appeared before the House Of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology for the budget defence of the ministry in Abuja.

Onu said already, about 2,500 research products of the ministry have been incubated in the market place through the National Board for Technology Incubation, an agency of the ministry.

The agency he explained, had also groomed many young Nigerian entrepreneurs in micro-level enterprises.

The minister further told the committee that the various policies enunciated since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration were aimed at promoting youth’s inclusiveness in the scientific scheme of things.

According to Onu, the National Science and Technology road map was aimed at redirecting the economy from dependence on raw materials to one that is technology and innovation driven. The essence, he added, is to put science and technology at the centre of all economic activities.

Onu also harped on the National Policy for Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Product Development which he said was designed to promote economic self-reliance for the nation.

He explained that the policy was aimed at enhancing national capacity, in a bid for Nigeria to produce globally acceptable quality raw materials, products and services.