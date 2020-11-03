Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said his administration would fund the larger part of the 2021 budget with Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Abiodun, who urged the people of the state to continue to support the present administration in the state by discharging their civic duties, declared his administration would be mindful of the need to avoid unnecessary tax burden on its citizens.

The governor stated this at the virtual consultative meeting with the representatives of the people of Ogun East senatorial district in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and 2021 budget.

He decried the negative impact of the COVID-19 to the economy of the state, noting that the current year’s budget was reviewed downward from N450bn to N280bn in consonance with the economic realities in the wake of the pandemic.

He added that “20% of the 2020 Revised Appropriation was understandably, allocated to the Health Sector”.

“Despite the steep declines in revenues from the Federation Account, we shall rely more on our internally generated revenue from Ogun State Internal Revenue Service, (OGIRS) and other revenue sources. In this regard, we have strengthened the OGIRS, including recent appointment of a seasoned professional as the Chairman.