From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state government on Monday disclosed that farmers in the Northern part of the state will do well to cultivate extra early maturing varieties of crops in 2021 wet farming season.

According to the government, this was due to the weather prediction report by the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET). Delivering breakdown of the report on rainfalls in each of the 11 Local Government Areas of the State, at a seminar that was conducted by the State Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Dr. Joseph Kaltungo, a director in the Ministry explained that farmers in the South and Central parts of the state will have no problem planting early, middle or late maturity varieties of crops.

On his part, commissioner of the Ministry, Magaji Gettado, stated that the sensitization was for farmers to understand the crux of farming methodology before, during and after each cropping season in view of the fast-changing climatic condition.

He said that the State Government is committed to keeping farmers in the State up-to-date with modern farming techniques so as to guard against avoidable losses during and after each cropping season.

The Commissioner stressed the need for farmers in the State to understand what, when, and where to cultivate some certain farm produce in view of meteorological reports indicating differentials of rainfall from place to place.

While assuring that the seminar will be extended to senatorial districts in the State in order to have comprehensive coverage of all farmers and stakeholders in the state, Gettado stated that the Ministry has a comprehensive list of genuine farmers in the State and that it is a precursor to reaching them each time Government intervention or program arises.

The commissioner also commended the state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya for his performance in the Agricultural sector which stems from the timely distribution of fertilizer and other farm inputs.

End