The just concluded 2021 Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS21) created the opportunities for participants to explore the business and sponsorship opportunities in Nigeria’s 36 states, according to NiDCOM Chairman/CEO, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The NiDCOM chair told NAN that the objective of the two-day summit which had 33 businesses in attendance, was achieved the objective for which it was organised – to showcase entrepreneural opportunities in Nigeria to attract Diaspora Investment.

Dabiri- Ereswa added that the summit demonstrated that targeting the Diaspora was a more effective and sustainable strategy that could attract inward investment to the emerging and diversified Nigerian economy.

According to her, the summit, with the theme: “Partnership and Linkages for Post-COVID Economic Growth”, created a platform that promoted and connected Nigerian businesses to Diaspora investors and partners.

She described the platform as an avenue by which to understand the strategic importance of the Diaspora chain as a prime source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The Nov. 16 to Nov. 17 summit, organised collaboratively by the Federal Government, Nigerian Diaspora Summit Initiative, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, and the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), had as its theme:”Partnership and Linkages for Post-COVID Economic Growth” and had 14 sponsors. (NAN)

