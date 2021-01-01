By Henry Uche

An administrative expert has forecasted a difficult year for Nigeria if continues to rely heavily on borrowing and being heavily involved in recurrent expenditure coupled with current high cost of governance.

Speaking with Daily Sun, President /Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute Of Administrators, Samson Olapade, said that amids positive expectations in the coming year, the Federal Government needs to restrain itself from unnecessary borrowing and increased recurrent expenditure and high cost of governance, to avoid sliding into depression.

He stressed the need for a viable economic blueprint and involvement of professionals in the management and administration of the country to move it in the right direction.

Acccording to him, insecurity has been the albatross of Nigeria’s economic development, while President Buhari to listen to experts advice and rejig the nation’s security architecture, noting that the nation’s economic planning should be reviewed where only viable and feasible ideas shall be executed.

“If Nigeria continues to borrow indiscriminatelywhile increasing in recurrent expenditure and high cost of governance, it will be very difficult year for the people. Therefore we need to cut governance cost, review our national plan and get a viable economic blueprint if we must move forward,” he asserted.

He added that all hands must be on deck to resuscitate the economy, stressing that government alone cannot steer the ship of the country. And so everyone must play a role by putting the interest of country first in all our socioeconomic and political activities.