By Henry Uche

Management and administrative experts have lent their voices to what political and economic leaders must do for Nigerians to experience a better life in 2021 and beyond.

Speaking on the economic outlook for the new year, President/Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Administrators (CIA), Samson Olapade, said that the year in view would be a very difficult one but noted that if the Federal Government continues with its incessant borrowing and reckless increase in recurrent expenditure, the citizens would suffer some pains. According to him, maladministration and mismanagement remains the albatross to Nigeria’s wheels of progress. Acccording to him, Nigeria needs a viable and feasible economic blueprint designed by professionals across board if it must move in the right direction forthwith.

He said: “If our resources are well managed, there won’t be need for incessant borrowing, just look at Nigeria’s total loan stock hitting $84.574 billion, so an economy not well administered or well managed will slide into depression eventually, and so the government must accommodate experts’ advice to enable the nation get the best from this administration”.

Also speaking, Director General/ Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Directors(IoD), Dele Alimi, argued that rebuilding the shattered Social contracts between the government and the people was paramount at this time.

Acccording to him, “the trust and confidence the people had in their leaders have been thwarted. Remember what happened last year; the #ENDSARS, palliative hijack and other social unrest, all these made citizens to lose hope in the government.” So the need to redeem (I mean to gain back) this trust from the people should be government’s top priority now.