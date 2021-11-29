From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has taken stock of its 2021 activities, saying that the sub-region has raised the bar in all indices of development.

Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Finda Koroma, stated this at the 30th Ordinary Session of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of ECOWAS in Abuja.

Koroma also said through the activities of ECOWAS in 2021, countries in the region were becoming closer and more borderless.

Koroma said: “We have moved economic and monetary integration agenda forward and have enhanced the peace and security architecture to foster tranquility for political, social and economic development in our region.

“Additionally, our 2021 programming has led to improvements in key areas of our community such as agriculture, environmental protection, climate change mitigation and adaptation, infrastructural development, promotion of education and cultural exchange, youth development, and the advancement of gender equality.

“We have also witnessed significant improvements in our health sector and have leveraged on our coordination role to facilitate the availability of health solutions for our people, especially on COVID-19 management,” Koroma said.

Koroma further said the year 2021 witnessed its ups and downs, saying that it was an interesting year.

According to Koroma, “There have been many highs and some lows which have all come together to enhance the resilience of our people and ECOWAS institutions.

“Our people, our institutions and our staff have demonstrated agility and tenacity to carry on with our various mandates with some outstanding results, despite the common and individual challenges we faced in the implementation of our duties.”

Also speaking, the Commissionner of Finance, ECOWAS Commission, Mrs Halima Ahmed, said the budget presentation which was the last ceremony for the present administration, would ensure a seamless transition.

“As already indicated by our indefatigable Vice President, HE Madam Finda, we will be presenting to you the budget, which I can call ‘The Budget of Transition’ prepared to ensure seamless transition and support the take- off of the new Management come 1st March 2022.

“We look forward to your discussions and input in the usual friendly atmosphere,” Ahmed said.

