Uche Usim, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will be spending N303,275,546 on various utilities according to the 2021 budget proposal.

Electricity charges will take a chunk of the budget standing at N159,930,132, while sewerage charges have N9,848,713 earmarked for the year.

Similarly, N3,189,505 has been set aside for telephone charges, while internet access charges stand at N53,153,506.

The agency will also be spending about N11,818,455 for satellite broadcasting access charges, while water rates will gulp N7,386,535 with leased communication lines having a budget of N3,988,723.

The antigraft agency also has N53,959,977 for software charges/licence renewal.

With regard to ministries, Defence is to spend N840,559,082,105 on the same recurrent costs, while that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stands at N75,598,309,134.

Others are Ministry of Information and Culture, 53,041,805,719; Ministry of Interior, N227,015,559,081; Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, N7,820,057,428; Auditor-General of the Federation, N4,420,905,177; Ministry of Police Affairs, N441,392,646,603; Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy,

N21,806,808,263; Office of National Security Adviser (NSA), N134,095,146;653; Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) N1,189,334,898, among others.