From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Chidi Onyemelukwe, governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra and daughter of former vice president, Alex Ekwueme, has promised to boost infrastructure and restore the lost glory of the state if elected governor.

She made the promise, yesterday, in Awka at a press conference saying failure of leadership had stunted Anambra’s development trajectory which was set in motion by the previous administration.

Onyemelukwe identified lack of accountability and transparency as twin evils ravaging the state. She said her approach to governance would be dual-tracked in creating opportunities and an enabling environment to make governance seamless, thereby reforming and strengthening public institutions.

“Our dear state needs restorations in all facets. Over the years people have experienced leadership, trust, fiscal, economic and infrastructure deficits. My priorities are to restore trust and confidence in both leadership and government, to get our state infrastructure working again, sustain and protect existing public infrastructure and public properties, complete viable abandoned projects and place Anambra State on the path to greatness, God being our helper.”

She described Anambra as a state blessed with human and material resources, but in dire need of focused, transformative, adaptive and purposeful leadership that would deploy its finances and resources in promoting the common cause, welfare and giving the people a better life.

“Of course, in doing so, one would strive to provide facilities that would address the unmet needs, in housing, healthcare, education, food sufficiency potable water, power, employment and infrastructure.”