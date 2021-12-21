By Henry Uche, Lagos

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s declining to sign the 2021 Electoral Amendment Bill, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mike Ozekhome has called on the National Assembly (NASS) to override the president’s veto and pass the bill into law, using section 58 (5) of the 1999 Constitution.

In a monitored interview, the SAN indicated that he was not surprised that the president had declined to sign the bill, even though he had challenged the president (in a public forum) to surprise him and many other Nigerians.

Ozekhome called on the National Assembly now to give Nigerians an early Christmas present by convening a two-third majority in a joint session and pass the bill, affirming that Nigerians would hold them responsible if things deteriorate politically and economically.

‘The National Assembly is morally, ethically, constitutionally and legally expected to sign this bill. I’m not bowing to you, I’m not begging you, I’m ordering you, I’m instructing you by virtue of section 14 I gave you the authority to govern me. I’m the dog that wags the tail-you, and history will judge you,’ Ozekhome stated.

Regarding security, he stated that ‘Nigerians are shockless, nothing surprises us again in this country, especially when it concern killings and other vices. We are gradually losing our humanity; too bad.’

‘The NASS should do the right thing ‘for the peace, order and good governance of the people as spelt out under section 58(1) of the constitution. But if they fail to pass this bill now, history will not only laugh at them but mock them. The people want to see how the NASS thinks about them, thus they must rise and be responsible,’ he stated.