Magnus Eze, Enugu and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra state, Dr. Elo Afoka, has criticised the Anambra Elders’ Council for agreeing to the zoning of the 2021 governorship to the southern part of the state.

Afoka said the purported support by the elders’ was not different from the biblical counsel of Ahitophel, the notorious adviser of David who counselled David’s son, Absalom, to murder his father David so as to take over the rulership of the Kingdom of Israel.

Afoka said those who supported the zoning arrangement as not being worthy to be called elders as they took a decision to work against a free society which zoning represents.

He accused the Elders’ Council of being puppeteers of Governor Willie Obiano, noting that they took such a retrogressive decision because their children lived abroad and would not be affected by bad government in the state.

“The Anambra elders’ council has shown that they lack qualifications to be regarded as elders in Igboland by supporting a thoughtless idea that only breeds bifurcation, confusion, suspicion and distrust among brothers.n They should counsel senators and House of Representatives members from Anambra state on how to represent their people; for they have failed woefully considering the $22.7 billion loan saga. They will not counsel them because they are men of their age or class. But, the elders’ council should be told that it is now clear to all and sundry that Igboland needs fresh men in her political space.

“The persons in the elders’ council are obviously real enemies of open society; their evil counsel, easily noticeable, abhors free society. They want to deny me and others their right of being voted for as I am from Anambra Central. It is therefore clear that they are elders for their individual families not elders of Anambra State or Igboland. The counsel of Ahitophel failed and he committed suicide and died. This evil congregation and their evil arrangements will fall like pack of cards. As Ahitophel’s counsel was rejected by the people of Israel, Ndi Anambra will reject this evil congregation called Anambra elders’ council in 202,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has said that the party would bring good governance to the state if it wins the 2021 governorship election.

He said the party leadership felt the pains of the people and would come up with people oriented policies that would entrench good governance as well ensure the people enjoyed the dividends of democracy.

Nwobu stated this while commissioning the ward office of the party at Ezi-Anam, Umudora Anam in Anambra West Council Area. He charged party faithful in the community to continue to work together and also mobilise more members to ensure that the party wins the next year’s governorship poll.

He thanked them for their steadfastness and dedication to the party over the years saying that their sacrifices targeted at ensuring that the party grows and maintains its lead in the area would be rewarded at the appropriate time.

The state party chairman commended stakeholders of the party from the ward for their support, urging other members from across the state to emulate those in Umudora Anam in Anambra West Council Area.