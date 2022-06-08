By Henry Uche

Shareholders in FBNInsurance Limited, one of the leading insurers in Nigeria, has at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently in Lagos approved a full year dividend of 74 kobo per ordinary share for the year ending 2021.

Speaking at the AGM, the Managing Director/ CEO of FBNInsurance, Mr. Val Ojumah, stated that FBNInsurance financial performance in 2021 demonstrates the company’s strong footing despite the challenging operating environment in 2021.

“We are pleased with our 2021 financial year end results and also grateful for the trust that our shareholders have in our ability to continue to grow the business,”

Ojumah stressed that while the country anticipates an improved economy, FBNInsurance remains adaptable and responsive to the unfolding trends, modifying plans and operations in a manner that ensures the company achieves its strategic objectives.

“The dividend declared for year 2021 is a 6 per cent increase from 70k that was declared in 2020. It is worthy to note that we have consistently paid dividends to our shareholders in the last 8 years. It was earlier reported that the underwriting firm paid claims to the tune of N16.1 billion to its customers in 2021,” he added.

