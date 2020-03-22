Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Traditional rulers in Anambra State have rejected zoning in next year’s governorship election as canvassed by some politicians.

According to them, if zoning was allowed, it would create confusion with far-reaching implications that may negatively affect the growth and development of the state in the long run.

They made their position known at the weekend after the meeting of traditional rulers’ council from Anambra North Senatorial zone held at the palace of the Okalakwu and traditional ruler of Igbariam ancient kingdom, Igwe Nkeli Kelly.

The Okalakwu who doubles as Chairman of the body while briefing newsmen alongside his colleagues on the outcome of their meeting, said zoning of the governorship position would be counter-productive as the parties were unable to prevent candidates from other zones from conetsting

“Traditional rulers are not in support of zoning because politicians did not do the needful. You zoned the governorship to a certain zone, then, at the same time you allow people to contest from other zones.We are royal fathers. We don’t tell lies. So, we see it as something confusing to us. You cannot say that you are zoning while you allow people to contest from other zones. If they are allowed, may be, whatever happens is by grace of God and someone from another zone wins the election, what are you going to do?

“For example, you zoned to Igbariam people. Then it happens that a candidate from Nando is contesting, and then Nando wins,are you going to retrieve that winning? If you zone something to somewhere, allow all the contestants to come from that zone. If you will not be able to do that, there is nothing like zoning and that’s where we stand. So, politicians should go and tidy up their house. Our role is to bless anybody from any zone. You cannot rope us into believing that you zoned to somewhere while it is not workable,” he said.

Meanwhile, a sociocultural group, Igboezue International Association (IIA), has thrown its weight behind the position of the royal fathers.