Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ahead of 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, a political group, Southeast Youth Coalition for the People’s Democratic Party (SYD4PDP) said it would support the opposition party take to over the state in 2012.

The group said Anambra remained one of the strongholds of the PDP in the entire South East zone irrespective of the fact that the state is currently being governed by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Darlignton Onwe, in a statement in Abakaliki opined that while other political parties will have serious work to do in order to win the governorship of the state, the PDP only needs to come together and present a popular and credible candidate to take the state.

He, therefore, called on the stakeholders of the party in the state to start serious underground works especially at the grassroots towards sensitising and reaching out to the people ahead of the polls. Onwe commended the leadership of the party in South East under the leadership of Chief Austine Umahi for working hard to strengthen and reposition the party in the zone.

He said: “This forum believes that PDP will take Anambra in 2021 if the leaders of the party can come together and present a popular and credible candidate for the election.

‘’It behooves the leaders of the party in Anambra State to start underground works towards reaching out to the people at the grassroots ahead of this all-important election.

‘’We congratulate the South East leadership of the party for working hard to keep the party going in spite of many challenges.’’